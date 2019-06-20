|
|
|
GOODING Anne
(née Elvidge) On 17th June 2019 peacefully at home after a short illness.
Anne, aged 80 years,
beloved wife of Bryan,
much loved daughter of the late John and Bella, sister of the late John and Thomas, sister in law, auntie and great auntie to many loving family and friends.
Funeral service at Stranton Grange Crematorium on Wednesday 26th June at 1.00pm.
All are welcome, please meet at the crematorium chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service, Tel: 01429 234777.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 20, 2019
Read More