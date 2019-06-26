|
BROWN Ann
(nee Connolly) On 18th June peacefully in Alice House Hospice
surrounded by family and friends, Ann aged 54 years.
Beloved wife of David, amazing mam to Gemma and Christopher, adored nana to Charlie and Teddy and much loved daughter of Edna the late Eddie.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 1st July at the
Parish Church of St Aidan,
Oxford Street at 12.30pm
prior to cremation at
Stranton Grange Crematorium.
To be followed by a celebration of Ann's life at West Hartlepool
Rugby Club, Catcote Road.
All are welcome.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu (if so desired) to Alice House Hospice.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 26, 2019
