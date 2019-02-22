Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
13:45
St. Aiden's Church
Angela Queen Notice
Queen Angela On the 14th of February, Angela, aged 38 years.
Loving daughter of
Terrance and the late Lynn.
A dearly loved sister of Lenny, Ann, Maggie, Tesh and Paul.
Also a loving aunty.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday February the 27th at 1.45pm in St. Aiden's Church
prior to interment at
Stranton Cemetery.
We are sending a dove to heaven,
With a parcel on its wings,
Be careful when you open it,
It's full of beautiful things.
Inside are a million kisses,
Wrapped up in a million hugs,
To say how much we miss you,
And to send you all our love.
To hold you close
within our hearts,
And there you will remain,
To walk with us
throughout our lives
Until we meet again.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 22, 2019
