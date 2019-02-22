Queen Angela On the 14th of February, Angela, aged 38 years.

Loving daughter of

Terrance and the late Lynn.

A dearly loved sister of Lenny, Ann, Maggie, Tesh and Paul.

Also a loving aunty.

Funeral service to take place on Wednesday February the 27th at 1.45pm in St. Aiden's Church

prior to interment at

Stranton Cemetery.

We are sending a dove to heaven,

With a parcel on its wings,

Be careful when you open it,

It's full of beautiful things.

Inside are a million kisses,

Wrapped up in a million hugs,

To say how much we miss you,

And to send you all our love.

To hold you close

within our hearts,

And there you will remain,

To walk with us

throughout our lives

Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 22, 2019