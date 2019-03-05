|
|
|
Dunning Allan On 24th February peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness
aged 72 years, of Blackhall.
Late of Hartlepool
and of Ewart Parsons.
A much loved husband of Joyce, also a loving dad of Michael,
Susan and Andrea, dear
father-in-law of Michelle, Wayne and Robert, devoted grandad
and great-grandad, also a
dear brother of Sheila.
Funeral service to take place
at St Andrews Church, Blackhall on Wednesday 13th March at 11 am prior to cremation at Durham Crematoirum. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Macmillan Nurses, a plate will be provided at the church.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More