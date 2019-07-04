Home

WALKER ALAN Sadly on 24th June, Alan,
aged 94 years.

Reunited with beloved Wife Betty, dearly loved Father of Catherine, Anne and Susan, dear Father in law of Peter, sadly missed by Grandchildren Daniel, Sarah, Stephen, Andrew, Phillip and Chris. A cherished Great Grandfather
of Amber, Reuben, Nicholas and Arlo.

Cortege to leave from
Strathmore House on
Thursday 11th July for service in Stranton Grange Crematorium at 11.00am. Friends and neighbours are kindly invited please meet at
the crematorium chapel.
Family flowers only please but
donations in lieu, if so desired, to Gretton Court Care Home.

Gone but not forgotten,
forever in our thoughts.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 4, 2019
