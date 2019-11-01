|
|
|
DRUMMOND Alan Fraser On October 18, unexpectedly but peacefully in hospital aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Jean, much loved dad of Stuart, Ian and Andrew, very dear father-in-law and friend of Beccy, Jill and Lisa, adored grandad of Spencer, Harriet, Rosemary, Crosby and Connie. Friends and neighbours are kindly invited to join the family for a short committal service at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on Friday 8th November at 1.30pm, directly followed by a remembrance service at Hartlepool Cricket Club at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu (if so desired) in aid of Hartlepool Chemotherapy Unit and Cancer Research. Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service Tel: 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 1, 2019