CHAPMAN Alan Carr On October 15th, peacefully in Hospital surrounded by his
loving family, Alan, aged 67 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Geraldine, much loved and
adored father of Beth and Carla, cherished grandfather of
Sam, Jack and Kate.
Cortege to leave Alan's residence on Monday November 4th for service in St Hilda's Church at
11am prior to private cremation at Stranton Grange Crematorium. Friends, neighbours and colleagues are kindly invited.
Please meet at Church.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Catcote Academy Outdoor Learning and Fitness Zone.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 25, 2019
