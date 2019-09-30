Home

Mason & Gerald Martin Funeral Directors
129 Park Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 9HT
01429 862021
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
13:30
Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel
Ada Patterson Notice
Patterson Ada Peacefully on September 24th, 2019, Ada aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of Fenwick,
much loved mam of Jill and the late Michael and a treasured nana of Andrew, Louise and Rebecca.
Funeral service to take place in Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on Monday October 7th at 1.30pm. All are welcome, please meet at the Crematorium Chapel. No floral tributes please
by request.
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors
Tel 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 30, 2019
