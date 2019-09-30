|
Patterson Ada Peacefully on September 24th, 2019, Ada aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of Fenwick,
much loved mam of Jill and the late Michael and a treasured nana of Andrew, Louise and Rebecca.
Funeral service to take place in Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on Monday October 7th at 1.30pm. All are welcome, please meet at the Crematorium Chapel. No floral tributes please
by request.
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors
Tel 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 30, 2019