Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
15:00
Harrogate Crematorium
Winnie Lane

Winnie Lane Notice
Lain Winnie September 2nd 2019,
peacefully in hospital, aged 88 years, Winnie Lain (née Bell) of Copt Hewick near Ripon (formerly of Kirby Hill and Snape), beloved wife of Maurice, much loved mum of Yvonne, Sandra and Andrew, mother-in-law of Alan, Mike and Janet, loving nan of James, Katie, Helen and the late Phillip.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on Friday September 13th at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019
