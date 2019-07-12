|
Lofthouse William Redvers Tim, Anne, Dinah and all the family would like sincerely to thank everyone for the kind expressions of sympathy received following the loss of a dear father, grandad
and great-grandad.
Special thanks to the
Rev'd Alastair Ferneley for his uplifting service, which was a fitting tribute to Bill, and to all who attended the service and gave donations to Christ Church Darley and the Christ Church Community Centre in memory of Bill.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 12, 2019