Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee & Holmes
12 Panorama Close
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG3 5NY
01423 712062
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lofthouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lofthouse

Notice

William Lofthouse Notice
Lofthouse William Redvers Tim, Anne, Dinah and all the family would like sincerely to thank everyone for the kind expressions of sympathy received following the loss of a dear father, grandad
and great-grandad.
Special thanks to the
Rev'd Alastair Ferneley for his uplifting service, which was a fitting tribute to Bill, and to all who attended the service and gave donations to Christ Church Darley and the Christ Church Community Centre in memory of Bill.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.