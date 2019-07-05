|
Lofthouse William Redvers 22nd June peacefully in Manchester, formerly of Darley, aged 92 years, Bill, dear husband of the late Brenda, much loved father of Tim, Anne and Dinah, grandad to Max, Andy, Yemisi, Keir, Maeve, Riona, Luke, and Tinuke,
great - grandad to Shiloh.
Private cremation.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Christ Church Darley on Monday 8th July at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Bill will be received at the service for Christ Church Darley and Christ Church Community Centre or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 5, 2019