Notice HAMMELL William Thompson

(Bill) Margaret, Kay, Linda and Gill

would like to thank everyone

who sent messages of sympathy

and offered their kind support at

Bill's service last week.

Thank you all for the generous

donations for the Stroke Unit at Harrogate Hospital and for

St Robert's Church in Pannal.

Thank you to David and

Ann Townsend and Associates

for all their care, kindness and

help in making Bill's goodbye so

very touching and special.

Many grateful thanks also to

Abbie Palmer, Curate at St Robert's

for taking the time to hear so

many happy memories and for

conducting such a lovely and

