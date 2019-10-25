|
HAMMELL William Thompson
(Bill) Margaret, Kay, Linda and Gill
would like to thank everyone
who sent messages of sympathy
and offered their kind support at
Bill's service last week.
Thank you all for the generous
donations for the Stroke Unit at Harrogate Hospital and for
St Robert's Church in Pannal.
Thank you to David and
Ann Townsend and Associates
for all their care, kindness and
help in making Bill's goodbye so
very touching and special.
Many grateful thanks also to
Abbie Palmer, Curate at St Robert's
for taking the time to hear so
many happy memories and for
conducting such a lovely and
personal service in Bill's honour.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 25, 2019