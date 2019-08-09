|
|
|
Suffern Dr Walter Sefton Dearly loved and loving father of Hilary, Diana and Richard,
father-in-law, grandfather and
great-grandfather.
Died peacefully at Hampden House Care Home on Sunday
4th August 2019, aged 100.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends near and far. Memorial service at St Paul's United Reformed Church, Victoria Avenue, Harrogate HG1 1EL on Monday 19 August at 1.45pm. Donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation or Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to : Hubert Swainson, Funeral Services. Tel 01423 504571
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 9, 2019