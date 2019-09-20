|
|
|
Phillips Walter Suddenly on 8th September 2019, aged 72 years.
Loving partner of Margaret,
loved and missed by the Devine and Walker families.
Remembered as a kind and caring man with a twinkle in his eyes.
Rest in Peace.
The funeral service will take place at St. Joseph's Church, Wetherby on Wednesday 25th September
at 1:30 pm followed
by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Martin House Children's Hospice may be
given at the service.
Enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby. Tel: 01937 588888.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019