Walter Phillips

Notice Condolences

Walter Phillips Notice
Phillips Walter Suddenly on 8th September 2019, aged 72 years.
Loving partner of Margaret,
loved and missed by the Devine and Walker families.
Remembered as a kind and caring man with a twinkle in his eyes.
Rest in Peace.
The funeral service will take place at St. Joseph's Church, Wetherby on Wednesday 25th September
at 1:30 pm followed
by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Martin House Children's Hospice may be
given at the service.
Enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby. Tel: 01937 588888.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019
