Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00
Allhallowgate Methodist Church
Ripon
Vivian Schornagel Notice
SCHORNAGEL Vivian
(Viv) February 11th 2019
at Ripon Community Hospital,
Vivian (Viv) Schornagel,
beloved mother, grandmother
and great-grandmother,
loving friend and stalwart
of the Ripon community.
Her laughter and sense of fun will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched.
The world is a quieter and darker place without her.
Service at Allhallowgate Methodist Church, Ripon on
Monday March 4th at 11.00am.
Cremation Private.
No flowers please, if desired, donations in memory
would be wonderful for
Friends of Ripon Hospitals.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
