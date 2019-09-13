Home

Valerie Norris

Valerie Norris Notice
Norris Valerie Lillian Passed away peacefully with family present at Thistle Hill Care Home, on Friday 6th September 2019, aged 82 years.
The much loved and loving wife of the late Michael, also an adored and devoted mum of Jill, Julia and the late Maxine.
The best grandma in the world to Gemma, Felicity, Holly,
Emily and Harry.
Funeral service to take place at 12:20pm on Wednesday 2nd October at Stonefall Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, in her memory would be gratefully received and donated to Dementia Forward.
Further details McBride and Sons 01423-528500
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019
