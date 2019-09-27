|
FOSTER Umberta September 18th 2019,
after a long illness, aged 82 years,
Umberta Foster of Ripon,
beloved wife of the late Arthur,
much loved mum of Michael and Corinna, mother-in-law of Christine and Dave, adored nonnie of Simon, Morgan and Kaitlyn.
Service at St Wilfrid's RC Church Ripon on Friday October 4th at 11.30am followed by interment.
Flowers are welcome or, if desired, donations in memory for
The British Heart Foundation.
Plate provide at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019