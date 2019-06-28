Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. Bowers Funeral Directors (Harrogate)
3 Sykes Grove
Harrogate, West Yorkshire HG1 2DB
01423
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
13:00
Felliscliffe Chapel of Ease at Kettlesing
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Horrox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Horrox

Notice Condolences

Tony Horrox Notice
HORROX Tony 19th June 2019, peacefully in Hampden House Nursing Home.
Tony, aged 83 years, devoted husband of Gill, dearly loved father of Candy, Emma and Tom and a much loved Grandpa.
A Celebration of Tony's life is to take place at Felliscliffe Chapel of Ease at Kettlesing on Thursday 4th July at 1:00pm. Family flowers only. Donations may be received at the service for Yorkshire Cancer Research & Felliscliffe Chapel.
Enquiries to W. Bowers, Services to the Bereaved (01423) 770-258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices