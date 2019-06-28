|
|
|
HORROX Tony 19th June 2019, peacefully in Hampden House Nursing Home.
Tony, aged 83 years, devoted husband of Gill, dearly loved father of Candy, Emma and Tom and a much loved Grandpa.
A Celebration of Tony's life is to take place at Felliscliffe Chapel of Ease at Kettlesing on Thursday 4th July at 1:00pm. Family flowers only. Donations may be received at the service for Yorkshire Cancer Research & Felliscliffe Chapel.
Enquiries to W. Bowers, Services to the Bereaved (01423) 770-258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 28, 2019