DARWEN Tom Died peacefully in Berwick
Grange, Harrogate, on Monday 19th August, aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of Marian,
dear dad of Julie, Lesley, Stephen, Carole, Bernadette and Paul,
a cherished grandad and
great-grandad, and
brother of Irene.
Funeral Service to take place at
St Aelreds Roman Catholic
Church, Woodlands Drive,
Harrogate, HG2 7BE at 2pm.
on Friday 6th September.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, will be
shared between Berwick Grange
Residents Fund and Wellspring
Therapy and Counselling Centre.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 30, 2019