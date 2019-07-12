|
|
|
RYDER Thomas 'Harry' Died peacefully on 19th June 2019, in Harrogate Hospital,
aged 75 years.
Beloved father of Tracey
and Robert and a dear
grandfather to Abigail,
also a brother, uncle
and friend.
Funeral service to take place at
St. John's Church, Knaresborough on Friday 19th July at 12 noon, followed by interment at Knaresborough Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Details of donations in memory
will be given at the service.
Enquiries to W. Bowers, Services to the Bereaved (01423) 770-258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 12, 2019