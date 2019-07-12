Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. Bowers Funeral Directors (Harrogate)
3 Sykes Grove
Harrogate, West Yorkshire HG1 2DB
01423
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Ryder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Ryder

Notice Condolences

Thomas Ryder Notice
RYDER Thomas 'Harry' Died peacefully on 19th June 2019, in Harrogate Hospital,
aged 75 years.

Beloved father of Tracey
and Robert and a dear
grandfather to Abigail,
also a brother, uncle
and friend.

Funeral service to take place at
St. John's Church, Knaresborough on Friday 19th July at 12 noon, followed by interment at Knaresborough Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Details of donations in memory
will be given at the service.

Enquiries to W. Bowers, Services to the Bereaved (01423) 770-258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices