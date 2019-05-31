|
CHARLTON Thomas William Stuart and Sandra would like to express their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for all kind thoughts of sympathy, letters and cards received during their bereavement and for the donations given in memory of Tom for St Michaels Hospice. A special thanks to all the staff on Farndale Ward, Harrogate District Hospital for the care and support given to Tom and ourselves, to Rev Jim Grebby for his words of comfort and thanksgiving and to Hubert Swainson Funeral Services Ltd for their excellent service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 31, 2019
