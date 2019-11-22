|
|
|
Broadbank Thomas Albert Died peacefully on 14th November 2019, aged 92 years.
Much loved husband of Betty and dear father of Margaret and the Late Peter and Alan.
Also a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather,
and great-great- grandfather.
He will be missed by all
who knew him.
Special thanks to all at
Crystal Court for the wonderful care and support given.
Funeral service Wednesday
27th November at
Stonefall Crematorium
at 12:20 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu will go to the Alzheimer's Society.
Further details McBride and Sons 01423-528500
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 22, 2019