Thomas Bates

Thomas Bates Notice
Bates Thomas Henry
(Harry) Passed away peacefully on
23rd November 2019,
aged 86 years.
Much loved husband of the late Mavis, wonderful dad of Graham and Helen and fantastic grandad
of Jordan, Jamie, Oliver
and Matthew.
The funeral service will take place at Harrogate Crematorium on Monday 9th December at 1.40pm and afterwards at
Wetherby Golf Club.
Family flowers only please.

You will always
be loved and missed.
All enquiries please to
J.Wilson & Sons, Funeral Directors, Boston Spa, 01937 842574.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019
