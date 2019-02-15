|
|
|
HEWLETT Terry Anne and Colette wish to
thank everyone from the
bottom of their hearts for
all the many kind messages,
cards, flowers and support
received during this time.
Also those who paid tribute
by attending the service and
all who made donations in his
memory which totalled £2,100.
Terry would have
been so touched.
We also send our gratitude and
appreciation to the ambulance
staff and the Doctors and Nurses
at Harrogate Hospital for
the wonderful care during
Terry's time with you.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More