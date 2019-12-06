Home

HILTON Terence Stephen November 17th 2019,
unexpectedly at work in
Saudi Arabia, aged 58 years, Terence Stephen Hilton of Ripon,
dear husband of Tomi,
dearly loved papa of Daniel, beloved son of Brian and Shirley, much loved brother of John,
Ian and Andrew.
Service at St John's Church,
Ripon on Thursday
December 19th at 11am.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory for
The British Heart Foundation.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Dec. 6, 2019
