EXLEY Ted Aged 80.
Ted died in hospital
surrounded by his loving family
on Wednesday 17th July after a
6 month battle with cancer.
Ted was a retired Police Inspector
and a keen golfer.
A devoted husband and full time carer to Pam, he selflessly cared for her throughout his own struggles with illness until he was no longer able. The bravest and kindest man of all.
Funeral at Stonefall Crematorium on Friday 2nd August, 2.15pm followed by Oakdale Golf Club
(light refreshments & cash bar)
at 3.30pm. Donations can be made to Prostate Cancer Research.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 26, 2019