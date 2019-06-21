|
|
|
NEWSTEAD Susan Caroline Karen and Stuart with all the family sincerely thank relatives and friends for such thoughtful expressions of condolence received on the sad loss of Mum, also those who joined them at
St John's Church, Sharow and all who gave donations in her memory. Special thanks to
Revd Ruth Newton for the service of comfort and tribute.
Grateful thanks to
Dr Charles McEvoy and all at the surgery and doctors, nurses and staff on The IT Unit at
Harrogate Hospital for their kindness and attention.
Lowley and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 21, 2019
