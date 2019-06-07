|
NEWSTEAD Susan Caroline May 29th 2019,
peacefully at Harrogate Hospital after a short illness, aged 71 years, Susan Caroline Newstead
of Sharow near Ripon,
beloved wife of the late Cyril,
dearly loved mum of Karen and Stuart, mother-in-law of Adrian, much loved sister of Brian
and the late Barbara and Doreen,
a dear sister-in-law, aunt
and friend to many.
Service and interment at
St. John's Church, Sharow on Wednesday June 12th at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for the church and The I.T.Unit
at Harrogate Hospital
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 7, 2019
