CLISHAM Susan After living life to the full, Sue passed peacefully away, surrounded by her family, at Harrogate District Hospital
on 3rd July 2019.
Cherished wife of Bill,
loving mother of
Natalie and Andrew.
A funeral service, to celebrate her life, will be held at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Friday 26th July at 11am.
We kindly ask people to avoid wearing black where possible. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
may be given to the Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 19, 2019