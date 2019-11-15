|
ROGERSON Steven George November 9th, peacefully in
St Michael's Hospice,
aged 69 years, of Harrogate, Steven beloved husband of the late Judy, dear father of Paul and much loved brother of John and David.
Funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Thursday 21st November at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to St Michael's Hospice, for which a collection box will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 15, 2019