Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Rogerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Rogerson

Notice Condolences

Steven Rogerson Notice
ROGERSON Steven George November 9th, peacefully in
St Michael's Hospice,
aged 69 years, of Harrogate, Steven beloved husband of the late Judy, dear father of Paul and much loved brother of John and David.
Funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Thursday 21st November at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to St Michael's Hospice, for which a collection box will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -