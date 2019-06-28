|
Pickersgill Stephen Paul Chris, Peter, Jill and family would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, letters and donations, following the very
sad loss of Stephen.
Thanks to Liz Jarvis for her kind words and comforting service.
Special thanks to all the staff at
The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre, Harrogate and St. James' Hospital, Leeds for their kindness and dedicated attention.
Heartfelt thanks also to all staff at The National Trust, Fountains Abbey for their thoughtfulness
and support.
Lowley and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 28, 2019