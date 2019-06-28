Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Pickersgill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Pickersgill

Notice

Stephen Pickersgill Notice
Pickersgill Stephen Paul Chris, Peter, Jill and family would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, letters and donations, following the very
sad loss of Stephen.
Thanks to Liz Jarvis for her kind words and comforting service.
Special thanks to all the staff at
The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre, Harrogate and St. James' Hospital, Leeds for their kindness and dedicated attention.
Heartfelt thanks also to all staff at The National Trust, Fountains Abbey for their thoughtfulness
and support.
Lowley and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 28, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.