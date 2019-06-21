|
|
|
PICKERSGILL Stephen Paul
(Will) Passed away suddenly at home, aged 64 years, much loved brother to Chris, Peter and Jill,
brother-in-law to Sue and Ian, beloved uncle of Ben and Jonathan, Gemma and Ewa,
great-uncle of Elliott,
Isabella and Amelie.
Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving will take place at
The Church of St Cuthbert and
St Oswald, Winksley near Ripon
on Monday June 24th at 11am. Interment will take place privately. Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for the church and
The Sir Robert Ogden
Macmillan Centre.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 21, 2019
