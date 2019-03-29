Home

FENWICK Simon March 15th suddenly in Hospital,
late of Boroughbridge,
aged 43 years.
Much loved dad of Matthew and Marc, dearest son of Geraldine, loving brother to Louise and Richard, a dear brother-in-law
and uncle.
Service at St. Mary's RC Church, Knaresborough on Friday
March 29th at 10am followed
by interment at Boroughbridge Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations
for the Mental Health Team,
Briary Unit HDH. Please wear
something with colour.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
