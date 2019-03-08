Home

BROADLEY Shirley Joyce Margaret
(DICKINSON) Passed away peacefully in Harrogate District Hospital on 22nd February 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Trevor.
Much loved mother of Lynne, mother-in-law of Mark and cherished grandma of Abigail.

Funeral service at St. John's Church, Bilton, Harrogate,
on 22nd March 2019 at 2p.m.
Please wear a touch of colour
in memory of Shirley.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired
to Dementia Forward.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
