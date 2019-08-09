Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
14:00
All Saints Church
Kirby Hill
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Ward

Notice Condolences

Sheila Ward Notice
WARD Sheila
(née Elliott) Passed away peacefully at Harrogate District Hospital on
30th July 2019 aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Sam Ward.
Much loved sister, sister-in-law, auntie, godmother, adopted mother and friend.
Funeral service to be held at 2pm Friday 9th August at All Saints Church, Kirby Hill followed by private cremation at
Harrogate Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu if desired to Mothers Union and
All Saints Church.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.