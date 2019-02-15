|
|
|
TISSIMAN Sheila Passed away peacefully at home following a long illness on
Tuesday 5th February,
aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of Tommy,
dearly loved mum of Nigel, Mark and Darren, mother-in-law to
Cheryl and Mandie,
and cherished gran
of Joe and Kate.
Funeral service to take place at Stonefall Crematorium on
Monday 18th February at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory can be given to Dementia Forward, plate will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2019
