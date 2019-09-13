|
|
|
Owen Sheila Margaret Of Boston Spa,
passed away peacefully
surrounded by her family in
Harrogate Hospital on
30th August 2019
aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of the
late Geoff Owen,
loving mum, grandma
and great-grandma.
The funeral service will take place
at York Crematorium on Friday
20th September at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu for
Macmillan Cancer Support,
a plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries please to
J. Wilson & Sons,
Funeral Directors,
Boston Spa, 01937 842574.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019