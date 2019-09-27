|
Stevenson Scott Rowan (Scotty) Sadly passed away on 16th September 2019,
aged 25 years.
Dearly loved son of
Donna and Steve, brother of Shaun, a loving Grandson, uncle, nephew and cousin.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him and by the people whose lives he touched.
He died doing what he loved most, playing Rugby.
The funeral service will take place at Christchurch on the Stray on Friday 11th October at 12:00pm.
"PER ARDUA AD ASTRA"
Enq: 01423 885767
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019