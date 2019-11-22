Home

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
14:00
St Paul's Church
Victoria Avenue
Harrogate, HG1 1EL
MOORE Sara
(Anne) Died peacefully, after a short illness, in Harrogate District Hospital on November 17th.
Beloved wife of the late Deryck, adored mother of Caroline and Sally, treasured grandmother and great grandmother, aunt and mother in law.
Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Church, Victoria Avenue, Harrogate, HG1 1EL on Saturday 30th November at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given for Horticap and HDU.
Anne requested that people should wear bright colours if possible.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 22, 2019
