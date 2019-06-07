|
LOCKWOOD Sandra Pauline
(née Peirson) May 30th 2019,
peacefully at St. Michael's Hospice, aged 68 years,
Sandra Pauline Lockwood
(née Peirson) of Ripon,
beloved wife of Mike, dearly loved
mother of Andrew, mother-in-law of Natalie, loving granny of Ollie, stepmum of Sian, Stephen and Jennifer, and grandma of William.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium
on Friday June 14th at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for Cancer Research UK.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 7, 2019
