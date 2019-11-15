|
|
|
Halls Sally Halls
(née Thompson) formerly of Wheatlands Road East, Harrogate,
died peacefully in Abergavenny
on 14th October 2019, aged 88 years, with family at her side.
She was devoted wife of the late William (Bill), beloved mother of Sally, Steven and David, a much loved gran, and a dedicated supporter of the Harrogate Competitive Music Festival and Harrogate Choral Society.
Funeral Service 1.00pm on Thursday 21st November at
Gwent Crematorium, Cwmbran,
South Wales.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Sally's memory to
St Michael's Hospice, Harrogate.
Cards and messages may
be sent marked
For the family of Sally Halls
c/o Ted Williams, Funeral Directors, Park Road, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, NP7 5TS.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 15, 2019