|
|
|
Viner Rupert Marian and all the family wish to sincerely thank all relations and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards and messages of condolence, attendance at the funeral and donations kindly received in memory of Rupert for the
Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre. Special thanks to the Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre and for all those who cared for Rupert at home, to Janet Newell for conducting the service of comfort and tribute and to
W. Bowers Funeral Directors.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More