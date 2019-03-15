Home

Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00
St Andrews Church
Aldborough
Notice Condolences

Roy Turner Notice
Turner Roy, Yates Sadly passed away in
Harrogate Hospital on
Thursday March 7th 2019, aged 87. Deeply missed, beloved Husband of Margaret, and brother of Douglas and the late Barbara, loving father of Neil, Gillian and the late Stephen, much loved father in law to Ann and Tim and dear Granpop to Alex,Matt, Kathryn, Vicky,
Olivia and Rosie.
Funeral service at 12.00noon in
St Andrews Church Aldborough on Friday 22nd March, followed by private family burial in Aldborough Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in Roy's memory to Versus Arthritis c/o Undertakers John Wilson and Son, Boroughbridge 01423 322508.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
