FRAYNE (née Chatten)
Rosemary 'Rosie'
and
FRAYNE
Peter Rosie passed peacefully on
8th September 2019 in
Harrogate Hospital, aged 64.
Peter passed peacefully on
19th September 2019 in
St. Michael's Hospice, aged 71.
Much loved mum and dad of
David and Rachael, loving grandma and grandad to Elliot and mother/father-in-law to Will.
They will both be greatly missed
by all family and friends.
Joint Funeral Service for Rosie and Peter to take place at St. John's Church, Knaresborough on Monday 30th September 2019
at 11:15am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only.
If desired, donations in memory will be received at the service for St. Michael's Hospice.
Enquiries to W. Bowers,
Services to the Bereaved
(01423) 770-258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019