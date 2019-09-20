|
|
|
Frayne Rosemary
'Rosie'
(née Chatten) 8th September 2019, peacefully in Harrogate Hospital, aged 64.
Rosie, beloved wife of Peter, much loved mother of David and Rachael, loving grandma to Elliot and mother-in-law to Will.
Will be greatly missed by
all family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St. John's Church, Knaresborough on Monday 30th September 2019 at 11:15am followed by
private cremation.
Family flowers only. If desired, donations in memory will be for
St. Michael's Hospice.
Enquiries to
W. Bowers,
Services to the Bereaved
(01423) 770-258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019