Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Frayne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Frayne

Notice Condolences

Rosemary Frayne Notice
Frayne Rosemary
'Rosie'
(née Chatten) 8th September 2019, peacefully in Harrogate Hospital, aged 64.

Rosie, beloved wife of Peter, much loved mother of David and Rachael, loving grandma to Elliot and mother-in-law to Will.
Will be greatly missed by
all family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at
St. John's Church, Knaresborough on Monday 30th September 2019 at 11:15am followed by
private cremation.

Family flowers only. If desired, donations in memory will be for
St. Michael's Hospice.

Enquiries to
W. Bowers,
Services to the Bereaved
(01423) 770-258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.