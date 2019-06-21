Home

E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Rosalie King

Rosalie King Notice
King Rosalie Passed peacefully aged 78 years, on Sunday 2nd June at
The Oaks, Balderton, Newark,
surrounded by family and carers who loved her dearly.
Rosie formerly of Ripon was the devoted wife to the late Brian,
a positive, loving and supportive mum, sister (Our Lass),
Yorkshire Nana, great-nana and valuable friend to all who knew her.
Enquiries regarding the celebration of Rosie's life
may be made to:
E Gill & Sons Ltd, Newark
01636 677461
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 21, 2019
