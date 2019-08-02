|
|
|
WAITE Ronald
(Ron) July 24th in Harrogate District Hospital after a short illness aged 67 years of Knaresborough, Ron.
Dear brother of Cathleen, Joyce, Colin and the late Arthur.
Funeral Service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Monday 5th August at
11-40am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to Yorkshire Cancer Research for which a collection box will be provided.
After the service the family
would like you to join them for
refreshments at The Orange
Grove Market Place, Knaresborough, HG5 8AG.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019