|
|
|
Pullen Ronald James June 22nd peacefully at
The Moors Care Centre Ripon,
late of Summerbridge,
aged 85 years, Ron,
dearly loved husband
of the late Sylvia,
a greatly missed brother,
uncle, cousin and friend.
Private Cremation,
close friends and family only,
10.20am, Friday 5th July
at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired will be received at the service for
The Alzheimer's Society
or can be forwarded with
all enquiries to:
Lee & Holmes Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 28, 2019