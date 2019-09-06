Home

Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
14:00
St. Andrew's Church
CONNALL Ronald August 26th 2019,
peacefully at The Coach House Nursing Home, Sharow
aged 87 years, Ronald Connall
of Dallowgill near Ripon,
beloved husband of the late Kathleen, much loved father, father-in-law, granddad
and great-granddad.
Service at St. Andrew's Church, Kirkby Malzeard, Ripon
on Friday September 6th at 2pm.
Interment will take place privately.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for the church and
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019
